18 challaned for drunken driving

Chandigarh, December 24
The traffic police set up four anti-drunken drive nakas in the city last night as part of a drive.
They challaned 18 persons for drunken driving and impounded seven vehicles. During the drive, people were also sensitised to driving carefully, specially in fog, and avoid driving after consuming alcohol. The drive against drunken driving will continue in the city in the future.
