18 child beggars rescued in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, November 18
As many as 18 child beggars have been rescued in the city in the past one week.
The Department of Social Welfare, UT, is holding a drive to identify and rescue children engaged in begging/selling articles and ensure their effective rehabilitation.
For the purpose, Nitika Pawar, Chairperson, UT Child Protection Society-cum-Secretary, Social Welfare, Women & Child Development, has deputed two teams comprising officials from the District Child Protection Unit, Child Helpline-181, Childline-1098, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit and Special Juvenile Police Unit. The teams visit major hotspots such as light points, market areas, temples and major rotaries thrice a day.
Among the 18 child beggars rescued in the past one week, five are girls. Most of the kids are under 14 years of age. They have been admitted to child care institutions where they are being provided with nutritious food, 24x7 medical care counselling, need-based vocational courses and education.
Sixteen of the rescued children are residents of Mohali, Zirakpur and Panchkula, who come to the city only for begging, while two are UT residents.
