18 fresh cases of coronavirus in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, September 9
The city witnessed 18 cases of Covid-19 on Friday. As many as 22 patients recovered from the disease. — TNS
14 test positive in Mohali
Mohali: The district reported 14 cases during the past 24 hours, while 11 patients got the better of the disease. There was no fresh fatality. — TNS
5 infected in Panchkula
Panchkula: Five persons tested positive during the past 24 hours, while 13 patients were cured of the disease. There was no fresh fatality on Friday.
