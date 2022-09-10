18 fresh cases of coronavirus in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 9

The city witnessed 18 cases of Covid-19 on Friday. As many as 22 patients recovered from the disease. — TNS

14 test positive in Mohali

Mohali: The district reported 14 cases during the past 24 hours, while 11 patients got the better of the disease. There was no fresh fatality. — TNS

5 infected in Panchkula

Panchkula: Five persons tested positive during the past 24 hours, while 13 patients were cured of the disease. There was no fresh fatality on Friday.