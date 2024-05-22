18 students to cycle to Kaza, Spiti & Manali

Chandigarh, May 21
A total of 18 students of the Cycling and Adventure Club, Bhavan Vidyalaya School, Sector 27, will participate in their annual cyclothon Odyssey-2024. The batch under the guidance of five teachers will pass through Shimla to reach Kaza, Spiti and Manali.
The gruelling 950-km journey will be covered in 12 days, starting from May 26.
RK Saboo, chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, here said that the journey serves as a source of inspiration for the entire school community. “This event aims at saluting the brave ITBP soldiers guarding our frozen frontiers. It also intends in instilling values of loyalty, patriotism and discipline among the participants. The initiative seeks to inspire and motivate students to consider careers in the armed forces and serve the nation with dedication,” said Saboo.
Odyssey-2024 marks the sixth expedition organised by the school.
