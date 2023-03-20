18-year-old ice-cream vendor stabbed to death

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 19

An 18-year-old ice-cream vendor was stabbed to death by three persons, including two juveniles, after the victim’s cart hit one of the suspects.

The police said the victim, identified as Subhash, a resident of Kajheri village, was stabbed once in the stomach near his house around 11.30 pm yesterday. His friend, Parmod, who was present at the spot, informed the police about the incident, following which a PCR team reached the spot and shifted the injured to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. The doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police said the suspects, Rishabh and two juveniles, fled the spot after stabbing Subhash.

Meanwhile, investigation revealed that the victim and the suspects resided in the same building and had some old enmity. “Earlier also, they had picked a fight. On Saturday, the victim’s cart accidentally hit Rishabh’s foot which led to his murder,” said a police official.

They nabbed the suspects within a few hours after the crime. While Rishabh was produced before the court today that sent him to judicial custody, the two juveniles were sent to the Juvenile Home.