18-year-old worker dies in freak factory mishap

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 17

In a tragic incident, an 18-year-old youth died when his head got crushed in a machine at a factory located on the Mubarikpur road here today.

The deceased, identified as Harvinder Kumar, aka Shanty, had joined Balaji Cardboard Factory about 10-15 days ago. Mubarikpur police outpost in-charge Arshdeep Sharma said the victim had bent down to clean the dye machine when his head hit the moving machine. He tried hard to save himself but the machine kept pulling him in.

On hearing his shrieks, his co-workers rushed to him and found his head trapped in the machine with blood dripping onto the floor. The workers immediately switched off the machine, pulled him out of it and took him to the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

His mother was also working in the factory at some distance. Mubarikpur police outpost in-charge Arshdeep Sharma said the body had been kept in the mortuary of the hospital. He said further investigation in the case was on.