186 plaints received on cVIGIL app in Dera Bassi

Zirakpur, February 16

As many as 186 complaints by citizens have been received on the cVIGIL mobile phone app regarding malpractices and violations of the model code of conduct in the Dera Bassi Assembly constituency till now.

Officials of the Election Commission found 82 complaints to be genuine, of which 72 were disposed of. Thirtytwo calls were dropped after those were found to be invalid.

Any citizen can lodge a complaint through the cVIGIL mobile app which provides time-stamped, evidence-based proof of model code of conduct/expenditure violations, having live photo/video with auto location data. Flying squads then investigate the matter and the returning officer concerned takes a decision within 100 minutes, poll officials said.

“A majority of the complaints pertain to publicity materials such as banners and posters displayed at unauthorised places. Till now, no complaint of noise pollution through the use of loud speakers or public address system has been received in this Assembly constituency,” said an official.

For the first time, the EC has launched the mobile application as a tool to ensure free and fair elections.

After receiving a complaint on cVIGIL, it is handed over to the flying squad which reaches the place within 15 minutes. The complaint is then forwarded to the returning officer concerned after ascertaining the facts of the complaint, who then resolves the complaint. Besides, National Grievances Redressal Portal is also functioning at the district level round the clock, the officials said.

A total of 13,066 complaints have been received in Punjab on the cVIGIL app since the model code of conduct came into force, of which, 9,413 complaints were resolved in less than 100 minutes. The average handling time in Punjab is 47.51 minutes and the accuracy rate is 93 per cent.

According to the recent performance report of the district and Assembly constituencies by the EC, Hoshiarpur district topped the state in the timely disposal of complaints with the average time of resolving complaints being 23.12 minutes.