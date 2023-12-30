19 flights cancelled, several delayed

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 29

As many as 19 flights were cancelled due to dense fog and low visibility at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport here today.

Most flights were two to three hours behind schedule for most part of the day. There was no arrival or departure till 10 am as the runway visibility was reduced to 50 m early this morning.

The first flight, to Lucknow, managed to take off at 10.10 am after which flight operations normalised as the sun came out. This is for the second day running that flights have been cancelled and schedule disrupted due to fog and low visibility.

