19-year-old Jind girl hangs self at Khuda Ali Sher

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A 19-year-old girl from Haryana reportedly died by suicide at Khuda Ali Sher on Tuesday. Sources said the victim was dejected at failing to get the requisite score in IELTS exam. The victim, identified as Antim, a resident of Jind district, was staying with her mother in a rented accommodation. The victim’s mother saw her hanging from the ceiling and took her to the GMSH, Sector 16, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. An inquest proceeding has been initiated by the Sector 11 police. TNS

Accident victim succumbs

Chandigarh: A 60-year-old woman pedestrian who was injured in a road accident has succumbed to her injuries. Complainant Bhola Nath, a vegetable vendor and resident of Mauli Complex, reported a recklessly driven jeep hit two pedestrians near Mauli Complex on August 11. The driver stopped at the spot for a while and then sped away. The complainant noted down the registration number of the vehicle. The injured women were admitted to the GMCH, Sector 32, where one of them succumbed to her injuries. A case has been registered. TNS

Jobless man hangs self

Dera Bassi: A 30-year-old unmarried man reportedly died by suicide at the Trivedi camp here. The deceased, identified as Raman Rana, was mentally disturbed after losing his job during Covid-19. Mubarakpur police station in-charge Kulwant Singh said Rana was found hanging at his house around 10:30 am on Tuesday. No suicide note was recovered from the body. TNS

Blood donation camp organised

Chandigarh: The Canara Bank Officer’s Organisation and the Worker’s Organisation, Chandigarh, jointly organised the 54th blood donation camp at Sector 22 on Independence Day. More than 200 persons visited the camp and a total of 127 units of blood were donated. Pragraj Sharma donated blood for the 230th time, Rajinder Garg for 207th time and Narinder Kwatra for 115th time, HP Singh for 69th time and Virender Tandon for the 41st time. TNS

Sehar wins squash meet

Chandigarh: Local squash player Sehar Nayar won the All-India Khelshala Squash Open - 2022, which concluded on August 15. Sehar played in the girls’ U-15 category and was seeded top in the tournament. In the final, Sehar faced a tough resistance from Navya Sundararajan before recording an (11-13, 11-4, 7-11, 11-9, 11-4) win. Sehar, who studies in Vivek High School, Sector 38, trains under father Vikas Nayar and uncle Saurab Nayar, both international squash players. TNS

Judo team for nationals

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Amateur Judo Association has selected the local team to participate in the Senior National Judo Championship to be held in Lucknow from August 17 to 20. The team members are - Kamini Yadav, Mehak Singh, Khushi, Sanya Chauhan, Pooja, Kairvi Sood, Vanshika Chauhan (women): Prince, Nitin Kumar, Fardeen, Gagandeep Singh, Malkit Singh, Sunil (men); Vivek Thakur, Karanjit (coaches); and Vipin Gaba (manager). TNS

Aranaya shines in taekwondo meet

Panchkula: Local taekwondo player Aranaya Thakur bagged a silver medal in the Sofia 2022 World Taekwondo Cadet Championship at Bulgaria. Aranaya is coached by Harjinder Singh at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3. Out of 28 participants from India in all categories, she is the only one who won any medal. “It’s a big honour for me and I wish to bring more such medals for my country. I did prepare well for the championship,” said Aranaya, who received a hero’s welcome on returning to the city. TNS

Ravinder is HFI executive member

Chandigarh: Ravinder Singh Laddi, former District Sports Officer (DSO), UT Sports Department, has been elected as an executive member of the Handball Federation of India (HFI). The elections were held recently in Rohtak, Haryana. During the election process, Digvijay Chautala from Haryana, Pritpal Singh Saluja from Madhya Pradesh and Dr Gursharan Singh Gill from Punjab were elected as the president, secretary general and treasurer, respectively. In the elections, the Chandigarh Handball Association (regd) was represented by Laddi, chairman, and Satish Kumar, joint secretary, as delegates.