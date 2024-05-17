19-year-old youth killed as car hits motorcycle near Skating Rink

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 16

A 19-year-old youth was killed and another injured when the motorcycle both were riding was hit by a car near DAV College in Sector 10. The injured was riding pillion.

According to the police, Amritpal Singh, a resident of Sector 43, reported that he visited an outlet in Sector 10 to have food. While he was leaving the place after having his dinner, he saw a car hitting a bike and leaving two youngsters injured on the road.

The complainant said the accident took place near the Skating Rink around 10.10 pm on May 14.

The bike riders have been identified as Ekam Singh of Ropar and Sukhpreet of Mansa. Both were rushed to the PGI where the doctors declared Ekam dead on arrival.

The police have registered a case against car driver Rupinder Singh under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) at the Sector 3 police station.

The 53-year-old accused driver is a resident of Muktsar district in Punjab. The police have impounded his car. The police arrested Rupinder. He was and later released on bail.

