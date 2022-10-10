19-yr-old Dhakoli girl jumps in front of train, dies

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, October 9

A 19-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide after jumping in front of a train near the Dhakoli railway gate on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Chandravati, daughter of Shiv Kumar, native of Hardoi, UP, staying at Dhakoli.

The deceased was said to be mentally disturbed and was staying with her sister Ram Shri. In a statement to the police, Ram Shri claimed Chandravati was mentally disturbed and often went out for evening walks. Last night, Chandravati went out for a walk but jumped in front of the train around 9.30 pm.

The Railway police handed over the body to her relatives after a post-mortem.

