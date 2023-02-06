19-yr-old killed in crash near Mohali village

Mohali, February 5
A 19-year-old youth died in a road accident near Amlala village here on Saturday night. Victim Harman Singh, the only son of Chadiala village panch Narinder Singh, was driving home from a wedding at Bhankharpur when his car collided with a tree. Harman suffered serious injuries despite car’s airbags deploying. The driver got trapped in the car as its front part got badly damaged. Passersby retrieved Harman from the car and took him to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The body has been kept at the mortuary of Civil Hospital.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
195 dead as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey, Syria
Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently sh...
Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue
Earlier, TMC skips opposition meeting on the issue
5 more Supreme Court judges take oath; top court's strength goes up to 32
Two vacancies still remain there in the top court
PM to inaugurate India Energy Week, open HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka today
He will also lay the foundation stone of various development...
Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor today
This will be the third session after the high-stakes municip...