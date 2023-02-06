19-yr-old killed in crash near Mohali village

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 5

A 19-year-old youth died in a road accident near Amlala village here on Saturday night. Victim Harman Singh, the only son of Chadiala village panch Narinder Singh, was driving home from a wedding at Bhankharpur when his car collided with a tree. Harman suffered serious injuries despite car’s airbags deploying. The driver got trapped in the car as its front part got badly damaged. Passersby retrieved Harman from the car and took him to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The body has been kept at the mortuary of Civil Hospital.

