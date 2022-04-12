19-yr-old youth electrocuted at Chhat village

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, April 11

A 19-year-old daily wage worker was electrocuted while taking out an iron rod of a tent after a marriage function at Chhat village. The deceased has been identified as Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Sarai Banjara near Patiala.

The police have registered a case of death due to negligence against the tent house owner, Jatinder Singh of Rampur Kalan. The police said the daily wage worker, a Class XII passout, was employed as a temporary labourer to remove the tents after a marriage function on Sunday night. Sarabjit was taking out iron pipes when one of the rods touched an overhead high tension wire.

The victim was rushed to the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The body was handed over to kin of the deceased after a postmortem.

On a complaint of deceased’s father, Amarinder Singh, a case under Section 304-A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the tent house owner at the Zirakpur police station.

The deceased belonged to a poor family and had come with five-six village friends to earn some money, the police said.