192 held in cordon-&-search ops in 3 police station areas in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 17

The UT police conducted a cordon and search operation (CASO) drive last week to curb crime in the city. The drive was held following directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur and under the supervision of SP (City) Mridul.

A force of around 100 personnel each carried out a two-hour drive in the areas under the jurisdiction of the Maloya, Sarangpur and Sector 34 police stations.

During the drive in the Maloya area, 40 suspicious persons were rounded up and brought to the police station for verification. A thorough search of suspected vehicles and persons was conducted while ensuring minimum inconvenience to public. Twelve challans were issued and five vehicles impounded for traffic violations.

In the Sarangpur area, 112 persons were apprehended and 10 habitual offenders booked.

During the drive in the Burail area, 40 suspicious persons were rounded up. Action under Sections 107 and 151 of the CrPC was recommended against four habitual offenders or history sheeters.

Apart from the CASO operations, a special checking drive has been started against repeated offenders, who were involved in three or more cases. As many as 891 such persons were identified and 107 of them were booked under preventive actions.