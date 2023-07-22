192 IAF houses to be reconstructed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 21

Decks have been cleared for the reconstruction of old and dilapidated residential quarters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) located at Sector 31 and 47 in the city.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of UT Home Secretary Nitin Yadav to resolve the long-pending issue of construction of houses for the IAF personnel in the two sectors.

The Chief Administrative Officer, Air Force Station, Chandigarh, Group Captain Kapil Guliyani, led a team of IAF and Military Engineering Services (MES) officials at the meeting. The houses of IAF personnel were constructed in the 1960s. All issues related to housing of Defence personnel were discussed in a positive environment and all roadblocks were cleared by the Home Secretary to complete the construction of about 192 houses in a time-bound manner.

At the end of the meeting, Group Captain Guliyani complimented the UT Administration for all the support and positivity. The Home Secretary assured the IAF personnel of all possible help from the Chandigarh Administration in the early resolution of the issue.

Vinay Partap Singh, Deputy Commissioner, the Chief Architect, the Chief Engineer and other officers of the Town Planning Wing were also present in the meeting.

An official said two-storey old houses, which were not in a liveable condition, would be demolished and replaced with new ones. The new houses will have a new design and the latest standard.

The material will be different this time. Instead of the conventional chip flooring, granite and vitrified tiles will be used and kitchen would be modular, said the official. The project is likely to cost nearly Rs 150 crore, he said, adding that the reconstruction of the houses would be according to the latest norms.

To solve the problem of parking, the new houses will have stilt parking plus two floors instead of the present ground plus first floor. The IAF is yet to submit the building plans of the new houses, he added.

After submitting the building plans and drawings of the new houses online, these would be sent to the Plan Approval Committee (PAC) of the UT Administration for approval. The committee comprises the Deputy Commissioner, the Chief Engineer and other officers of the UT Administration.

The houses will be constructed by the Military Engineering Services.

