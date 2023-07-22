 192 IAF houses to be reconstructed : The Tribune India

192 IAF houses to be reconstructed

New units to have stilt parking plus two floors

192 IAF houses to be reconstructed

A block of Indian Air Force quarters in Sector 31, Chandigarh. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 21

Decks have been cleared for the reconstruction of old and dilapidated residential quarters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) located at Sector 31 and 47 in the city.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of UT Home Secretary Nitin Yadav to resolve the long-pending issue of construction of houses for the IAF personnel in the two sectors.

The Chief Administrative Officer, Air Force Station, Chandigarh, Group Captain Kapil Guliyani, led a team of IAF and Military Engineering Services (MES) officials at the meeting. The houses of IAF personnel were constructed in the 1960s. All issues related to housing of Defence personnel were discussed in a positive environment and all roadblocks were cleared by the Home Secretary to complete the construction of about 192 houses in a time-bound manner.

Rs 150-crore project

  • Granite and vitrified tiles to replace conventional chip flooring
  • Kitchens will be modular
  • The project is likely to cost nearly Rs 150 crore

At the end of the meeting, Group Captain Guliyani complimented the UT Administration for all the support and positivity. The Home Secretary assured the IAF personnel of all possible help from the Chandigarh Administration in the early resolution of the issue.

Vinay Partap Singh, Deputy Commissioner, the Chief Architect, the Chief Engineer and other officers of the Town Planning Wing were also present in the meeting.

An official said two-storey old houses, which were not in a liveable condition, would be demolished and replaced with new ones. The new houses will have a new design and the latest standard.

The material will be different this time. Instead of the conventional chip flooring, granite and vitrified tiles will be used and kitchen would be modular, said the official. The project is likely to cost nearly Rs 150 crore, he said, adding that the reconstruction of the houses would be according to the latest norms.

To solve the problem of parking, the new houses will have stilt parking plus two floors instead of the present ground plus first floor. The IAF is yet to submit the building plans of the new houses, he added.

After submitting the building plans and drawings of the new houses online, these would be sent to the Plan Approval Committee (PAC) of the UT Administration for approval. The committee comprises the Deputy Commissioner, the Chief Engineer and other officers of the UT Administration.

The houses will be constructed by the Military Engineering Services.

#Indian Air Force

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Most killed by speeding Jaguar in Ahmedabad were PGs, accused's father 'threatened' people on reaching accident spot

2
Nation

Modi surname defamation case: No immediate relief for Rahul Gandhi

3
Nation

Before parading women naked in Manipur, mob killed people and torched houses: FIR

4
Nation

Manipur video: Ex-army man rues he could not save wife from being paraded naked

5
Himachal

Soil washed away, rail track hangs in air

6
Ludhiana

Illegal call centre busted in Ludhiana, 30 held for duping people

7
J & K

Supreme Court shocked as JKLF leader Yasin Malik appears before it

8
Nation

Number of Indians seeking jobs abroad increases, around 1,000 ECs issued every day

9
Punjab

SGPC should clarify about broadcast of 'Gurbani' from Golden Temple after July 24, says Punjab CM Mann

10
Nation

Varanasi court orders ASI to survey Gyanvapi mosque, conduct excavations if needed

Don't Miss

View All
46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry
Punjab

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in
Jalandhar

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Paddy on 2.59 lakh acres ruined; farmers join hands to turn misery into hope
Punjab

Paddy on 2.59 lakh acres ruined in Punjab; farmers join hands to turn misery into hope

Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month
Nation

Amid skyrocketing tomato prices, Pune farmer earns Rs 3 crore in a month

Punjab’s Faridkot-based doctor appointed to key admin position in US
Diaspora

Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot gets key administrative post in US

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies
Trending

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies

Top News

Manipur rocks Parliament for 2nd day; Congress urges President to dismiss state government

Manipur rocks Parliament for 2nd day; Congress urges President to dismiss state government

Opposition, government spar over rules of discussion

11-day police custody for 4, fifth suspect at large; locals torch houses of 2 accused

11-day police custody for 4, fifth suspect at large; locals torch houses of 2 accused

No instant relief for Rahul in slander case

No instant relief for Rahul in slander case

SC puts BJP MLA, Gujarat Government on notice; next hearing ...

Yasin appears in person sans orders, SC shocked

Yasin appears in person sans orders, SC shocked

Prisons Dept orders probe into ‘prima facie lapse’

Shortage of 11,266 Major, Capt-rank defence officers

Shortage of 11,266 Major, Capt-rank defence officers

Government attributes it to low intake during Covid


Cities

View All

Free parking for EVs, 2-wheelers proposed

Free parking for EVs, 2-wheelers proposed

Two youths shot at in Zirakpur market

Stray Canine Menace: Days after stray dogs bit 2 in Sec 28, house help attacked

Over 300 students to deliberate on world issues at MUN conference

University book brings to focus teaching, learning

Yamuna again crosses danger mark in Delhi

Yamuna again crosses danger mark in Delhi

Floodwater from Gandhi memorial ‘pumped out’

I-Day security: Paragliders, drones banned from today in Delhi

7 held, 33 rolls of banned kite string seized

Con man who posed as PMO official booked

Flood fears return to haunt Lohian with rising water level

Flood fears return to haunt Lohian with rising water level

Phagwara residents face scarcity of potable water

ASI held accepting Rs 30,000 bribe

Eco Tourism Project: Now, jeep safari, nature trail facility for tourists in Chohal

Shahkot, Sultanpur Lodhi MLAs hold dharna at Harike headworks

Elevated road 96% complete in Ludhiana, first span to open by July 31

Elevated road 96% complete in Ludhiana, first span to open by July 31

Ludhiana: Municipal Town Planner’s resignation raises questions

Model Town market roads in Ludhiana in a shambles

Stop dumping waste in sewers & Buddha Nullah, Ludhiana MC urges dairy owners

MGNREGA workers stage dharna at Doraha

Punjabi varsity to change syllabus, course titles

Punjabi varsity to change syllabus, course titles