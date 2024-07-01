2,267 notices, 365 challans for water wastage

Chandigarh, June 30

The city Municipal Corporation has issued 2,267 notices and 365 challans during its two-and-a-half-month water-conservation drive from April 15 to June 30.

The teams found a total of 2,632 cases water wastage during this period. The MC teams had conducted a round-the-clock challaning exercise in the city to identify and address instances of water wastage. The civic body disconnected nine water connections of offenders.

Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner, said, “The drive was aimed at curbing water wastage and ensuring efficient water utilisation across the city. By taking stringent action against water wastage, the MC was able to make a significant progress in promoting water conservation.”

“The drive focused on prohibiting several non-essential uses of water, including washing vehicles and courtyards, watering lawns during the morning hours and using booster pumps on the main supply line. These measures were implemented to alleviate water shortage and check the depletion of water table,” said Mitra.