2.5 lakh pay obeisance at Mansa Devi shrine in Panchkula

Panchkula, January 1
About 2.5 lakh devotees paid obeisance at the historic Mata Mansa Devi temple here on the New Year’s Day.
Stating this, Deputy Commissioner and Chief Administrator of Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board Mahavir Kaushik said there was a great enthusiasm among devotees to have ‘darshan’ of the goddess on the New Year’s Day. Long queues of devotees were witnessed at the shrine from 4 am today.
Kaushik said in view of the possibility of a large number of devotees reaching the shrine on January 1, all necessary arrangements had already been made by the board. He said special arrangements were made to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience while having the ‘darshan’ of the deity. Home guards and ex-servicemen guards, with the help of volunteers of Shri Mata Mansa Devi Sevak Dal and Durga Shakti Dal, directed the devotees coming to the temple to stand in queue.
The DC said devotees took full advantage of the facility of ‘darshan’ of the deity by making a donation of Rs 500 and Rs 100 to the board. Devotees not wishing to wait in queue due to shortage of time could have ‘darshan’ of the deity by donating through online and offline mediums. He said under this facility, devotees could have darshan from the mandap with a donation of Rs 500. All such devotees reached the temple through a lift.
Apart from this, devotees visit the sanctum sanctorum from Gate No. 2 located near Satsang Bhavan with a donation of Rs 100. He informed that control room number 0172-2920988 had also been set up for the convenience of devotees.
