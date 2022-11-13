2,500 SBI officers attend council meeting

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 12

More than 2,500 delegates attended the triennial general council meeting of the SBI Officers Association, Chandigarh Circle (SBIOA), held at the Inderdhanush auditorium here today.

Vinod Jaiswal, CGM, Chandigarh Circle, in his inaugural address, shared that Chandigarh Circle was a team of dedicated officers and was well-equipped with job knowledge and logical thinking. He said the staff was providing good customer service and expressed his deep appreciation for the officers’ community in the circle.

The chief guest, Ranjan Gupta, CGM HR, said the SBI was one of the best employers in the country and had introduced a host of staff-friendly HR initiatives to ensure the work-life balance and well-being of the staff. He expressed that the bank had an abundance of vibrant and talented officers and both the association and the management would continue working together to achieve the goals and take the bank to greater heights.

General secretary, SBIOA, Chandigarh, Deepak Sharma said this was the biggest conglomeration of bank officers in Panchkula and the association could proudly showcase the strength, unity and commitment of the officers’ fraternity to the entire country.

Soumya Datta, general secretary, All-India State Bank Officers Federation and the All-India Bank officers Confederation, appealed to all participants to be part of the “Bank Bachao, Desh Bachao” movement and encouraged all stakeholders to join the battle against privatisation.

#Panchkula