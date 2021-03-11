2,514 cases settled in UT

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 13

As many as 2,514 cases were disposed of at the National Lok Adalat held at the District Courts Complex in Sector 43 here today.

Fifteen Benches, headed by serving judicial officers, were constituted for settling various cases.

While 26 criminal compoundable cases were disposed of at the Lok Adalat, 1,165 cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 33 cases under the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, 65 matrimonial/family disputes, 163 civil suits and rent cases and 673 traffic challans among others were settled too.

Besides, 2,111 cases involving an amount of Rs 34,47,476 were disposed of by the Permanent Lok Adalat (Public Utility Services).