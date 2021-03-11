2,773 registered at de-addiction centres in Mohali since 2018

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, May 20

The Health Department has registered a total of 2,773 patients for drug de-addiction since 2018.

Civil Surgeon Adrashpal Kaur said, “Each patient is given a unique identification number (UIN) on his or her registration at a de-addiction centre. As of now, there are 2,773 patients registered with us, who are being treated in various OPDs.”

“The UIN is valid lifelong as chances of relapse are always there,” she added.

Officials said last month, 29 new patients were registered at the government-run de-addiction centres in the district. On May 18, the Health Department inaugurated an outpatient opioid-assisted treatment (OOAT) centre at the District Hospital. As many as 17 new OOAT centres are operational at government health institutions across the district. There are a total of 24 such centres in the district. Addicts wishing to quit drugs can visit these centres daily for treatment and go home.

Seven centres were already functioning at the Government De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre in Sector 66, Mohali, and government hospitals in Kharar, Dera Bassi, Lalru, Banur, Kurali and Dhakoli.

New centres have been added at the District Hospital, Mohali, urban primary health centres at Phase 1, 7 and 11, Mundi Kharar, Antala, Zirakpur Preet Colony and Baltana, and primary health centres at Basauli, Gharuan, Mazat, Mullanpur Garibdas, Chandon, Nayagaon, Boothgarh, Palheri and Khizrabad.

The centres are open daily from 8 am to 2 pm, and also on holidays, including Sundays. Patients can come and start their treatment any day. Patients need to bring their Aadhaar card or any other identity card. The doctor starts the treatment after examining the patient. The patient is given medicine on the spot. Once the patient is registered, he or she can get the medicine from any such government centre across the state by showing the registration number. If a patient wishes to be admitted, he or she may be admitted to the Sector 66 de-addiction centre.

Health officials said the purpose of opening these centres was to provide easy and free treatment to the patients who wanted to quit drugs.