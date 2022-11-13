2,911 cases disposed of at district courts in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, November 12
A total of 2,911 cases were disposed of during the National Lok Adalat held at the District Courts Complex in Sector 43 here today.
Fourteen Benches, headed by the serving judicial officers, were constituted at the District Courts.
In addition, 3,158 cases involving an amount of Rs 18,16,630 were disposed of by the Permanent Lok Adalat (public utility service), 26 pre-litigative cases involving an amount of Rs 23,78,198, 20 labour dispute cases involving an amount of Rs 9,21,601 and 57 cases involving an amount of Rs 5.95 crore were disposed of by three Benches of the State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission.
Justice Ritu Bahri, Executive Chairman, State Legal Services Authority, Anshu Shukla, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Chandigarh (officiating as District and Sessions Judge, Chandigarh), Surender Kumar, Member Secretary, State Legal Services Authority, UT, and Ashok Kumar Mann, Secretary, District Legal Service Authority, Chandigarh, appealed to litigants to resolve their disputes through Lok Adalats as these provided quick and economical justice.
