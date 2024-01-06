 2 Aadhaars in one name: Punjab and Haryana High Court seeks details in same-sex marriage case : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • 2 Aadhaars in one name: Punjab and Haryana High Court seeks details in same-sex marriage case

2 Aadhaars in one name: Punjab and Haryana High Court seeks details in same-sex marriage case

2 Aadhaars in one name: Punjab and Haryana High Court seeks details in same-sex marriage case

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, January 5

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Unique Identification Authority of India, among others, to provide details of two Aadhaar cards issued in one name. Justice Sandeep Moudgil also sought details of the basis on which the cards, showing different birth dates, were issued including the supporting material on the basis of which the date was recorded.

In a comprehensive order aimed at unravelling the complexities surrounding a girl’s age in a same-sex marriage case, Justice Moudgil also made it clear that the court would consider the desirability of getting the ossification test conducted to determine the actual age, since three different dates of birth –– including one in school records –– had emerged showing her to be both major and minor.

Justice Moudgil was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by one of the partners against the State of Haryana and other respondents for the release of the other from her parents’ alleged illegal custody. As the matter came up for resumed hearing, the State counsel in pursuance to an earlier order produced certain documents, including the Aadhaar card of the alleged detainee –– the other partner.

Justice Moudgil observed the case related to the life and liberty of a girl alleged to be a minor by her parents, who were relying on an Aadhaar card disputed by the petitioner. She was, in turn, relying on a different Aadhaar card claiming that the alleged detainee in illegal custody of her parents was actually major.

Describing it as a peculiar case where three different dates of birth had emerged, Justice Moudgil also took note of the State counsel’s submission that the police team faced resistance by villagers as well as her parents and did not allow the detainee to come to the court when the police team visited her native place in Uttar Pradesh in compliance with the court orders.

“It is hereby directed that the Commissioner of Police, Panchkula, shall make necessary arrangements for producing the alleged detainee in the court by following due procedure including of getting necessary permission from the concerned police station at Unnao having the territorial jurisdiction over her native place in Uttar Pradesh, along with her parents, in Court on the next date of hearing,” Justice Moudgil added.

Looking at the financial condition of the alleged detainee’s parents, Justice Moudgil also asked the Secretary, Haryana State Legal Services Authority, to bear the expenses of their travel and necessary stay.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel off Somalia coast

2
Punjab

'How will Sunil Jakhar face Punjabis now': Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at BJP leader after MoD makes public state tableau design

3
Haryana

Punjab model Divya Pahuja's body was in room number 111, but police returned from Gurugram hotel after checking room number 114

4
Jalandhar

Hours after bail in drugs case, Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira held on coercion charge

5
Diaspora

Hindu temple defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti in California in US

6
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

7
Haryana

ED recovers foreign-made weapons, Rs 5 crore in cash, 4-5 kg of gold, 100 liquor bottles during raids in Haryana mining case

8
Jalandhar

Jalandhar: DSP Dalbir Singh Deol’s murder case solved

9
Punjab

Kamaljit Hayre no longer in fray for post of NRI Sabha chief

10
Punjab

Party leaders skip Baba Sohan Singh Bhakna’s birth anniversary function in Amritsar

Don't Miss

View All
Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

In videos, watch Tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa
Trending

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Top News

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel; rescue all 21 crew members, including 15 Indians

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel; rescue all 21 crew members, including 15 Indians

Pirates had boarded the ship in the Arabian Sea, some 850 km...

Governor can’t remove minister without recommendation of Council of Ministers: Supreme Court

Governor can’t remove minister without recommendation of Council of Ministers: Supreme Court

A Bench led by Justice AS Oka upholds a Madras High Court or...

Congress constitutes 5 screening committees to short list candidates for Lok Sabha polls

Congress constitutes 5 screening committees to short list candidates for Lok Sabha polls

Bhakta Charan Das to head screening committee for the cluste...

'How will Sunil Jakhar face Punjabis now': Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at BJP leader after MoD makes public state tableau design

'How will Sunil Jakhar face Punjabis now': Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at BJP leader after MoD makes public state tableau design

The fresh attack comes after the tableau design submitted by...

Handover Hotel Wildflower Hall to Himachal tourism corporation: High Court to East India Hotels

Handover Hotel Wildflower Hall to Himachal tourism corporation: High Court to East India Hotels

The order paved the way for hotel’s possession by HPTDC


Cities

View All

Chandigarh: New DC’s Office moves a step closer to reality

Chandigarh: New DC’s Office moves a step closer to reality

No respite from foggy weather in Chandigarh

Advanced Neurosciences Centre at PGI all set for April opening

Swachh Survekshan 2023: Chandigarh retains the ‘water plus’ status for 3rd year

236 knives found in SUV, two arrested

Patiala DIG meets district cops, says safety of residents priority

Patiala DIG meets district cops, says safety of residents priority

Patiala Police warn those not verifying their tenants

Attempts to pass electricity Bill will be opposed: AIPEF

Police Dept pensioners discuss their demands