2 Naya Gaon youths arrested for murder

Mohali, April 2
The police have arrested two Naya Gaon youths for stabbing Ashish Kumar to death while resisting a phone snatching bid on the morning of March 29. The suspects have been identified as Shamli native Akash and Naya Gaon resident Karan Singh. The police said both suspects are about 18-19 years old.
On March 29, at around 10.30 pm, the deceased and his friend Kartik, were walking when the suspects approached them and tried to snatch the victim’s phone. Kartik fled and Ashish resisted their bid, following which one of them held him and the other allegedly stabbed him in the chest twice.
The duo was produced in court today and sent to two-day police remand.
DSP (City-1) Mohit Aggarwal said, “The duo have previously been booked in cases of rioting at the Naya Gaon police station. A murder case has been registered against the suspects at the Naya Gaon police station on the basis of the statement by Hemlata, the mother of the deceased.”
