2 Naya Gaon youths arrested for murder

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 2

The police have arrested two Naya Gaon youths for stabbing Ashish Kumar to death while resisting a phone snatching bid on the morning of March 29. The suspects have been identified as Shamli native Akash and Naya Gaon resident Karan Singh. The police said both suspects are about 18-19 years old.

On March 29, at around 10.30 pm, the deceased and his friend Kartik, were walking when the suspects approached them and tried to snatch the victim’s phone. Kartik fled and Ashish resisted their bid, following which one of them held him and the other allegedly stabbed him in the chest twice.

The duo was produced in court today and sent to two-day police remand.

DSP (City-1) Mohit Aggarwal said, “The duo have previously been booked in cases of rioting at the Naya Gaon police station. A murder case has been registered against the suspects at the Naya Gaon police station on the basis of the statement by Hemlata, the mother of the deceased.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali