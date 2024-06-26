2 arrested for opening fire outside club in Sector 9, Chandigarh

Chandigarh, June 25

Two Punjab residents have been arrested by the UT police for opening fire outside a club in Sector 9 here. Two SUVs parked near the club were also vandalised.

The incident took place outside Boom Box Café on June 22.

ASI Jatinder Singh had received information about the incident from the owner of another club, who said few youths had an altercation with bouncers in the parking area outside the cafe. It was alleged that the suspects also opened fire in the air before fleeing. Before the cops reached the spot, the bouncers and the youths, who had come to attend a party, had escaped. The police launched an investigation and scrutinised the footage of CCTV cameras installed outside a bank nearby that led to the identification of the suspects.

Subsequently, a case under Sections 160, 427 and 336 of the IPC and Sections 25-27-59 of the Arms Act was registered at the Sector 3 police station. During the investigation, Sumit Singh (34) of Ludhiana and Jaspal Singh (31) of Mohali were arrested.