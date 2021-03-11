2 arrested for stealing mobiles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two suspects, including a juvenile, have been arrested by the Chandigarh Police for allegedly stealing mobile phones from a mobile store in Sector 35. The complainant. Kapil Dev, a resident of Mohali, had reported that on the intervening night of May 20 and 21, 22 mobile phones and other accessories were stolen from his store. The police had registered a case in this regard at the Sector 36 police station. During the investigation carried out by the police, the suspects, identified as Deepender, alias Deepak, and a juvenile, were arrested. The police said 19 mobile phones, a smart watch and two ear buds were recovered from them. The juvenile was sent to Juvenile Home. Deepak is on police remand till Monday. TNS

Youth’s body found in bushes

Ambala: The body of an unidentified youth was recovered from the bushes under the jurisdiction of the Regiment Bazaar police post in Ambala Cantonment on Sunday. The deceased seems to be in his early 20s. A sugarcane juice vendor noticed the body around 10 am, following which he informed the police. The body, having head injuries, has been kept at the Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment, for 72 hours for identification. TNS

Union Minister visits RoC office

Chandigarh: Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh visited the office of the Registrar of Companies (RoC), Chandigarh, ROC-cum-OL, Himachal Pradesh, and official liquidator, Chandigarh, at Corporate Bhawan, here, on Sunday. He is the first minister to visit RoC, Chandigarh. During the visit, he reviewed the working of the field offices of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs located in Chandigarh and gave directions to the officers to remain sensitive to the needs of the stakeholders, particularly common man. The Regional Director, northern region, Dr Raj Singh and other officers gave a detailed presentation to the minister about the functioning of the offices. The minister stressed upon the need to protect the environment and planted a tree at the Corporate Bhawan. TNS

Chess meet in city from June 11

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Chess Association will organise the Chandigarh U-17, U-13 and U-9 Open and Girls Chess Championship at Chandigarh Baptist School, Sector 45, from June 11 to 12. Two boys and two girls in each category will be selected to represent Chandigarh at the nationals to be held in different states of India. Interested persons can confirm their entries with the organisers before June 10. TNS

Five teams in cricket league

Chandigarh: As many as five teams will participate in the 2nd edition of Krishna Devi Memorial U-19 Cricket League. The championship will start from June 14 at Baba Balak Nath Cricket Academy Ground, Kaimbwala. Each team will play four league matches and top two teams will qualify for the final. Chandigarh Cricket Academy, SD Cricket Academy-24, Century Cricket Academy, YMCA Cricket Academy and SD Cricket Academy-24 (A team) have confirmed their entries. TNS

Boy hangs self to death

Dera Bassi: A 19-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the Mubarikpur area. The deceased has been identified as Deepak. The investigating officer, ASI Rajinder Singh, said information was received on Sunday afternoon that Deepak’s body was found hanging from a fan in a house. He said an inquiry had been initiated into the matter. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, he said. TNS

Carjacking bid in Zirakpur

Zirakpur: Two masked youths in an SUV tried to snatch the car from a Zirakpur resident near VIP Road here around 9 pm on Saturday. The victim, Sachin, was waylaid near VIP Road, attacked and his car keys were snatched. Passersby gathered on the spot, following which the suspects fled the spot in their vehicle leaving the keys behind. The police are investigating the matter.