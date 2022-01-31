2 arrested with illicit liquor in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali: In the run-up to the Assembly elections, the Majri police have arrested two suspects, Manish and Jaswinder of Ropar, in connection with drug trafficking. As many as 413 cartons of illicit liquor were seized from them in a truck. Inspector Deepinder Singh said 960 bottles, 7,200 quarters of illicit liquor and 182 cans of illicit beer were seized. In another case, the Zirakpur police arrested a suspect with 2 kg of cannabis. TNS

Double delight for Sia in Tennis

Mohali: Sia Mahajan bagged twin titles on the concluding day of the Roots-AITA CS-7 National Ranking Championship here today. Top seed Sia won the girls’ U-16 final by defeating second seed Punjab’s Sidhak Kaur in straight sets. In the girls’ U-18 final, second seed Sia overpowered fourth seed Maharashtra’s Suhani Sabharwal. Top seed Gurbaaz Singh won the boys’ U-16 title by defeating Punjab’s second seed Hardik Khanduja. In the boys’ U-18 final, second seed Haryana’s Akshat Dhull stunned top seed Harmanjit Singh. Sia and Gursimrat won the girls’ U-18 doubles final by defeating Anusha Verma and Suhani Sabharwal. In the boys’ U-18 doubles final, Anirudh Sangra and Arnav Bishnoi ousted Agnivesh Bhardwaj and Abhinav Sharma. TNS

DLCE claim cricket title

Chandigarh: Dr Luthra Cricket Eleven (DLCE) defeated Adda Cricket Eleven (ACE), Dera Bassi, by 89 runs to win the Salute Indian Army Cup T20 Cricket Tournament. Batting first, DLCE scored 165/7 in 20 overs. Saurabh Gakhar (47), Pankaj (29), Divyank (27) and Sanjay (23) were the main scorers for the side. Amit claimed two wickets for the bowling side. Rizul Joshi, Gulshan and Sunny Sachdeva took one each. In reply, the Dera Bassi team was bundled out for 76 runs in 15.5 overs. Rizul Joshi (25), Kamal (16) and Gulshan (11) scored for the side. Pankaj claimed three wickets, while Sumit and Shubham took two wickets each. Harvinder Nain and Saurabh Gakhar bagged one wicket each.