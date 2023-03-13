2 booked for criminal intimidation, cheating

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 12

The Ambala police have booked a couple under cheating charges for allegedly sending a youth to Ghana instead of America.

The suspects have been identified as Gurpreet Singh and his wife Balvinder Kaur, residents of Sirsa.

Rajinder Singh, a resident of Ambala, stated that he wanted to settle his son Sukhanpreet abroad. Gurpreet had sought Rs 32.50 lakh for sending Sukhanpreet to America on work permit and also assured to arrange work for him in America. The money was to be paid in installments.

The suspects allegedly told the complainant that he would send Sukhanpreet to Dubai first and then to America. In November 2021, Sukhanpreet was sent to Dubai where he stayed for three months and then to Ghana instead of America.

As per the complaint, despite repeated requests his son was not sent to America and kept in Ghana where he was harassed by agents. On being confronted, the suspects assured that he was doing his job and would be sent to America soon.

The complainant stated that as the suspects failed to send his son to America, he asked them to bring his son back to India, but to no avail. He said he had paid Rs 21.40 lakh in instalments to the suspects. Later, he had to bring his son back to India from Ghana on his own expenses.

As per the allegations, the suspects refused to return the money and threatened him of dire consequences. They claimed to have political connections and links at international level. A case under Sections 406, 420 and 506 of the IPC has been registered at the Naggal police station.