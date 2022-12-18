2 booked for outraging modesty of two women in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 17

The police booked Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Phase 5, here, on the charges of assault and criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty here.

The suspect, a system engineer, took the laptop of the victim, who is working at a firm in Phase 3, here, for repair and also took the address of her residence. Later, he allegedly started stalking the 35-year-old woman and also sent messages on her mobile phone. He was fired from the firm, the victim stated in her complaint.

The complainant stated that on December 7, he allegedly misbehaved with her and threatened to throw acid on her. The suspect also called her fiancé and told him that he had relations with the girl and would not allow her to marry someone else. The parents of the suspect informed that he is mentally disturbed. On the complaint of the woman, a resident of Sector 71, a case under Sections 354, 354-A, 354-D and 506 of the IPC has been registered at the Mataur police station.

In another case, the police booked a Maloya resident, Subodh, for outraging the modesty of a Sohana girl on December 16. A case under Section 354 of the IPC has been registered at the Balongi police station.