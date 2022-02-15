2 booked for trespassing on rented house of Charuni

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 14

The police have booked two youths for barging into a Sector 97 house, a rented accommodation of Sanyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP) leader Gurnam Singh Charuni, and criminal intimidation of two caretakers with an intention of robbery, on Sunday night around 11:30 pm.

Charuni’s son Arshpal Singh Charuni said windowpane and doors of the office were damaged. Two caretakers present in the office-cum-house were assaulted with a pistol-like weapon. They were admitted to the hospital.

Arshpal reportedly lodged a complaint with the police as well as the Election Commission.

DSP City-2 Sukhjeet Singh Virk said, “It is a rented accommodation on the outskirts of the city. I don’t think it is an election office but a residential accommodation. There are no banners or any such thing. As of now, it appears to be a case of burglary involving two suspects. The victims have not been able to explain things properly. A case under sections 458 and 506 of the IPC has been registered at the Sohana police station.”