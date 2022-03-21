2 brothers attacked with sticks at Pinjore

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 20

Two brothers were allegedly attacked by a group of around 35 men carrying sticks at Malla in Pinjore while they were returning home on Friday evening.

Kuldeep Singh (29), a native of Kasauli, told the police that they had stopped to buy some items at Malla when around 35 arrived there and started hurling abuses at them.

“When we questioned them, they started beating us with sticks. One of the suspects, named Soni, brought a gun and pointed at us. Some people intervened and stopped him. Before fleeing the scene, they also threatened us,” the FIR reads, quoting the complainant.

A case has been registered at the Pinjore police station against Ritik, Soni and 35 unidentified persons under sections 148, 149, 323 and 506 of the IPC. Inspector Harvinder, Pinjore SHO, said they had registered a case and the suspects would be nabbed soon.