2 brothers go missing from Mohali village

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 3

Two young brothers are missing from Balomajra village here since Sunday.

According to information, Arvinder (12) and Himanshu (9) had left their house on a bicycle stating that they were going to play in a park, but did not return home. The family had been searching for them for the past three days and on finding no clue, the boys’ mother approached the Balongi police station.

The police registered a case and started an investigation.

Balongi SHO Periwinkle Singh Grewal said as the family had not received any ransom or threat call, they suspected that the boys had left for some place on their own. He said the elder sibling had gone to some place earlier too, but had returned after five days. He said Arvinder took his younger brother along this time. The brother duo took along Rs 10,000 kept at their house, the police said.

