2 coaches banned for yr, 6 players for 6 matches

Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, May 28
Taking strict action against, a disciplinary committee of the Chandigarh Football Association (CFA) has imposed heavy sanctions on the players and coaches of two teams for indulging in a physical altercation during a match of the ongoing Chandigarh Youth League at the Sector 46 Sports Complex.
Three members (names withheld) of Sandhu FC (Blue) have been banned for the next six matches in the league as they were actively involved in the brawl against the opponent team, confirmed the report. “Similarly, three players (names withheld) of Royal FC have also been suspended for the next six matches in the league,” read the report.
“Both coaches (names withheld) are sanctioned for inciting and initiating violence against opponent team members and have been banned for one year,” read the report. The ban means that the officials cannot attend/enter the dressing room of the teams or the technical area of the respective teams and can sit only in the public gallery without disturbing the proceeding of the matches.
Meanwhile, the disciplinary committee also decided that the concerned league match would be awarded to the Royal FC
