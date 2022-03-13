2 commit suicide on rly tracks

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A 44-year-old man reportedly committed suicide by jumping before the Shatabdi Express near the Mani Majra underpass on Saturday evening. His identity is yet to be ascertained. In another case, a 24-year-old man was run over by a goods train in Sector 19 around 5 pm. SI, GRP, Jaipal, said: ''According to the loco pilot of the train, the man laid down on the tracks." TNS

Student killed in bike crash

Chandigarh: A 21-year-old college student riding pillion died while his friend was injured after their motorcycle crashed into the gate of a house in Sector 23 on Friday night. The deceased was a student of DAV College. "Rash and negligent driving led to the accident," said an official. The injured, Prakash, was discharged from hospital after treatment. He was arrested and later released on bail. TNS

UT sees nine covid cases

Chandigarh: The city saw nine fresh Covid cases on Saturday. Meanwhile, 10 patients recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours. TNS

9 fresh cases in Panchkula

Panchkula: Panchkula reported nine fresh Covid cases on Saturday. The active caseload went up to 20. TNS

4 more test +ve in Mohali

Mohali: Four fresh Covid cases surfaced from the district during the past 24 hours. Eleven patients were cured of the disease. TNS

RoundGlass Punjab FC win

Chandigarh: RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) registered a (4-3) win against Aizawl FC in their I-League 2021-22 match at Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal. With this result, the RGPFC moved to the first place on the league table with 10 points. In their next match, RoundGlass Punjab FC will go up against Sreenidi Deccan FC on March 15. TNS

Gharuan varsity lift overall trophy

Mohali: Hosts Chandigarh University, Gharuan, lifted the overall winner trophy in the Best Physique Championship, on the penultimate day of the All-India Inter-University Weightlifting and Best Physique Championship. Chandigarh University scored 12 points and Savitri Bai Phule University, Pune, scored 19 points to claim first and second positions, respectively. Mangalore University, Karnataka, claimed the third position. Sheikh Wasim of Savitribai Phule University won the title of Mr. All-India Inter-University Champion. —