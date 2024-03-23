2 convicted of robbery

Chandigarh, March 22
A local court has convicted two domestic help for robbing Surinder Pal Singh and his 89-year-old mother Sarvjit Kaur after giving them sedative-laced food at their Sector 36 home in 2021.
While Milan Soni and Dipendera Bahadur were convicted, another accused Lokendra was declared a proclaimed offender. Other two accused Dilip Upadhyay and Vishnu Bhagat Sodari were acquitted due to lack of evidence.
After cash, iPhones, jewellery and other household items were stolen from the house, a case was registered at Sector 36 Police Station. During the investigation, the arrested people told the police that they were members of a Mumbai-based gang.
The prosecution said the gang members hired Milan to execute their plan.
Public prosecutor Hukam Singh said the prosecution has proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt. Gurbir Singh Sandhu, counsel of Upadhyay, said the prosecution has failed to prove charges against the accused.
After hearing arguments, the court convicted Soni and Bahadur under Section 328, 394 and 120B of IPC and acquitted Dilip and Sodari. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on March 27.
