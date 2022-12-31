2 cousins killed in Panchkula hit-&-run

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 30

In a hit-and-run case, two cousins were killed after the bike they were riding was hit by a rashly driven car near Chandi Kotla village in Panchkula district late last night. Both died on the spot.

The two victims have been identified as Gurpreet and Harvinder, both residents of Pinjore in the district.

Police are scouring CCTV footage of the area to identify the vehicle and its driver, who is absconding

According to information, the two were going towards Panchkula on a bike last night, when the car hit it from the rear. The two were knocked to the ground and run over by the car. The driver sped away.

Some passersby informed the Chandimandir police station and a team arrived at the scene. The police took the bodies to the Civil Hospital, where these were kept in the mortuary. The police later informed the family members, after they spent the night waiting anxiously for the two to return home.

The family visited the hospital in the morning and the police handed over the bodies after getting a post-mortem conducted. A case has been registered against the unidentified driver at the Chandimandir police station.