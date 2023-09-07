2 cyber cons land in police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 6

Two fraudsters have been arrested by the Cyber Crime Investigation Cell of the police for duping a resident of Rs 50,000.

Jung Rai Raj of Sector 40 had reported that he had ordered shoes at an e-commerce site. He got the delivery, but was not satisfied with the quality of the product. He searched for the customer care number on Google.

The police said the complainant found a number and rang up to lodge a complaint. A few hours later, he received a call from another number. The caller told him to add his bank account number on the app of the shopping site.

Unaware of the fact that he was being tricked, the complainant followed the instructions given by the caller, and later found that Rs 50,000 had been siphoned off from his bank account.

During investigation, the police found that the amount was transferred to an ICICI Bank account. They collected details of that bank account.

After investigation, the police raided a place and arrested accused, Shivanshu (20) of Moga, who had opened the bank account in the name of his stepfather. He sold the account to fraudsters as he needed money. On Shivanshu’s disclosure, another accused, Subrata Mandal (22), a native of West Bengal, was arrested from Delhi. The accused revealed that they used to get between Rs 12,000 and Rs 15,000 for providing a bank account to be used in a fraud.

#cyber crime