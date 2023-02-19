2-day AWWA exhibition begins in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, February 18
A two-day exhibition, Hunar Haat, highlighting the entrepreneurial pursuits and ventures of members of the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA), began here today.
The event, being organised by the Western Command, is showcasing many art and craft forms, jewellery and other initiatives of Army wives in a festive setting. The exhibition aimed at nurturing and projecting the potential of Army wives and giving them an opportunity to convert their talent into entrepreneurial endeavours.
AWWA, which is dedicated to the welfare of Army wives and their dependents, strives to achieve its objectives through combined efforts and participation of its members.
