2-day conference on Ayurveda begins in Panchkula

Panchkula, November 9
Union Minister for Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal today said the government was making all efforts to build an organised Ayurveda eco-system through education, research, products and services. He was speaking on the inaugural day of a two-day conference on ‘Ayurved for one health’ here.
Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, Union Minister of State for Ayush and Women and Child Development, and Dr Balbir Singh, Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, Punjab, were among those present at the event.
Mahendrabhai said a special thing about Ayurveda medicine was that it emphasised public participation to stay healthy.
A review meeting of the National Ayush Mission of eight states was also held on the occasion. The Ministry of Ayush urged the representatives of Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Chandigarh, Ladakh and others to make the mission successful. Joint secretary of the ministry Kavita Garg gave a presentation on activities of Ayush Mission in states.
