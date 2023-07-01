2-day data correction camps in Panchkula from today

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 30

The Panchkula Municipal Corporation is providing an opportunity to urban and village property holders to rectify errors in their tax records. A property tax data correction camp will be held in various wards and sectors on Saturday and Sunday.

Camps will be held at the MDC Sector 6 community centre for ward number 1, the MDC Sector 5 community centre for ward number 2, Sector 17 Gori Shankar Temple community centre for ward number 3, 6, and 8, and the Sector 9 community centre for ward number 4 and 5.

The venues at the MC office in Sector 14 will serve ward number 9, the office in Sector 12-A will cater to ward number 10 and the office in Sector 4 ward number 11.

A camp will be held at the Sector 20 community centre for residents of ward number 13 and 14, while one at Suncity Parikrama in Sector 20 will cater to ward number 15. The community centre in Sector 26 will serve residents of ward number 16 and 20.

The camp will operate from 10 am to 4 pm.

MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta said property holders could rectify any error in their property tax IDs by visiting the camps.