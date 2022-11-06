2-day dog show begins in Panchkula

Panchkula, November 5
North India’s biggest Championship Dog Show began at the Show Ground in Sector 3 here today. It is being held under the aegis of Royal Kennel Club, Panchkula.
Display of rottweiler and golden retriever breed dogs was the highlight of the show. The show will continue tomorrow as well.
Sikander Singh, general secretary of Royal Kennel Club, said: “Different breeds of dogs are participating in the show. We have made elaborate security arrangements this time. More than 400 dogs of over 200 breeds are participating in the championship”.
He said some European countries, including Serbia, Italy, Germany, Slovenia and Russia, were participating in the dog show. Apart from this, dogs from Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Tricity were also part of the show.
Sunny Sheikhon, president, Royal Kennel Club, Panchkula, said: “Jury members include Zoran, Dasko, CV Sudanshan and CA Martian from Serbia. The show has been organised in association with the Directorate of MSME, Haryana, Planet Pets and Cherubs Play School”.
Sheikhon said Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala would be the chief guest, while Caroline Rowett, British Deputy High Commissioner, representing the British Government in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, would be the special guest during the award distribution ceremony to be held on Sunday.
