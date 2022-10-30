2-day dog show in Panchkula from Nov 5

Panchkula, October 29
Royal Kennel Club, Panchkula, will organise the 1st and 2nd Championship Dog Show, largest in North India, at the showground in Sector 3 here on November 5 and 6. Display of Rottweiler and Golden Retriever dogs will be the highlight of the show.
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala will be the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony on the second day of the show. The dog show will witness the participation of some European countries, including Serbia, Italy, Germany, Slovenia and Russia. In the domestic circle, dogs will arrive from various parts of the country, including Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and the tricity.
Sikandar Singh, general secretary, Royal Kennel Club, said the show would witness the participation of over 200 breeds and more than 400 dogs.
