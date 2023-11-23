2-day remand for accused in PGI injection case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 22

A local court sent Jasmeet Singh, Buta Singh and Mandeep Singh, arrested in a case registered after a woman allegedly administered an injection to a Rajpura woman at the PGI, to two-day police custody.

A case was registered on the complaint of Jatinder Kaur wherein she stated that on November 15 at 11.05 pm, a women aged 27-28 years claiming to be a staff nurse administered an injection to her sister-in-law and fled. The police later arrested all accused, including the woman.

Seeking remand of three of them, the police said they wanted to question the accused to know the involvement of other persons and about the medical shop from where they procured the injection.

