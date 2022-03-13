2-day spring fest begins in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 12

The two-day 34th edition of ‘spring festival’ began at Town Park in Sector 5 here today. The fest, which is organised by the HSVP, was inaugurated by Devender Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Town and Country Planning Department. The main activities of the fest included competitions for potted plants, flower arrangements, rangoli, and health baby show. A footfall of around 50,000 was witnessed on Day 1 of the fest, claimed HSVP officials.