2-day spring fest begins in Panchkula

Panchkula, March 12
The two-day 34th edition of ‘spring festival’ began at Town Park in Sector 5 here today. The fest, which is organised by the HSVP, was inaugurated by Devender Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Town and Country Planning Department. The main activities of the fest included competitions for potted plants, flower arrangements, rangoli, and health baby show. A footfall of around 50,000 was witnessed on Day 1 of the fest, claimed HSVP officials.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
US moves 12,000 more troops to Russia's borders, but won't join war
Will defend every inch of NATO territory — President Biden
LAC: India, China agree to carry forward talks
disengagement of troops at Hot Springs discussed
122 Punjab politicians lose security cover
Re-elected Cong MLAs, Sidhu’s wife on list