2-day theatre fest kicks off

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 6

A two-day theatre festival, Chandigarh Rashtriya Natya Mahotsav- 2023, started at the Tagore Theatre today to celebrate the different shades of theatre.

The festival has been aimed at showcasing the talent of theatre artistes and providing a platform for audiences to connect themselves with quality entertainment. The festival is being organised by the Haryana Kala Parishad, in collaboration with Chandigarh University.

Director Rajeev Raj staged “Khufiya Afsar Urf Chainpur Ki Daastan”. The play is based on the original Russian play, “The Inspector General”, by Russian dramatist and novelist Nikolai Gogol and adapted by Ranjit Kapoor. A big audience attended the event. The play was staged by a team of 15 artistes from Lok Ranjan Theatre and Films, Delhi, who included Atul Dhingra, Anjana Ahluwalia, Shekhar, Arshad and Khushboo Jha.

On the second day, “King of pop”, written and directed by Kashish Devgan, and “Be-Libas”, written by Aziz Qureshi and directed by Rajeev Raj, will be staged.