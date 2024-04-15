 2 days after Manish Tewari gets Congress ticket from Chandigarh, Pawan Bansal’s close aides quit party posts : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • 2 days after Manish Tewari gets Congress ticket from Chandigarh, Pawan Bansal’s close aides quit party posts

2 days after Manish Tewari gets Congress ticket from Chandigarh, Pawan Bansal’s close aides quit party posts

Lucky had favoured a fresh face before the party high command, which means any candidate other than Bansal should be considered

2 days after Manish Tewari gets Congress ticket from Chandigarh, Pawan Bansal’s close aides quit party posts


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 15

Two days after Manish Tiwari was declared Congress candidate from Chandigarh for the Lok Sabha elections, several Congress leaders, who are close to ex-MP Pawan Kumar Bansal, resigned from their posts seeking removal of party president Harmohinder Singh Lucky.

Those who resigned include Chandigarh INTUC president Naseeb Jakhar, Mahila wing president Deepa Dubey, party vice-president Hafiz Anwar Ul Haq and Congress leader Ravi Thakur.

They raised slogans outside Dubey's Sector 15 house against Lucky for allegedly destroying the party.

Tribune photo 

They also alleged he was hand in glove with the BJP.

Lucky had favoured a fresh face before the party high command, which meant any candidate other than Bansal should be considered.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Pawan Kumar Bansal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Lok Sabha poll: Congress announces 10 more candidates, fields Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar, Dharamvira Gandhi from Patiala

2
India

Sarabjit Singh’s killer Amir Sarfaraz shot dead by gunmen in Pakistan's Lahore

3
Trending

‘Aaj gaadi tera bhai chalayega’: Rohit Sharma turns Mumbai Indians team bus driver

4
Punjab

Punjab: Congress first list out, faces rebellion on key seats

5
India

‘First and last warning’: Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi claims responsibility for firing at Salman Khan’s home

6
Punjab

It’s official, Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi to fight from Jalandhar

7
Ludhiana

‘Patient and dead body on same bed all night’ in Ludhiana hospital: Sukhbir Badal posts picture, lambasts AAP govt over 'false achievements’ in health sector

8
India

Indian Ambassador Devyani Khobragade dresses as ‘apsara’ on Cambodian New Year

9
Delhi

Cab driver shot dead in road rage incident in Delhi

10
Diaspora

Sonepat youth shot in Vancouver, Canada

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

Excise ‘scam’: Supreme Court issues notice to ED on Kejriwal’s petition against Delhi High Court verdict upholding his arrest

Excise ‘scam’: No immediate relief for Delhi CM Kejriwal, Supreme Court issues notice to ED, next hearing on April 29

On Kejriwal’s petition against Delhi High Court verdict upho...

Retired judges write to CJI Chandrachud against attempts to ‘undermine’ judiciary

21 ex-judges write to CJI against escalating attempts to undermine judiciary through ‘calculated pressure’

The letter comes weeks after more than 600 lawyers, wrote to...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Maan meets Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail

‘Kejriwal being treated like hardcore criminal’, says Punjab CM Mann after meeting Delhi counterpart in Tihar

From next week, Kejrwial will call 2 ministers for meeting a...

Rahul Gandhi's helicopter checked by election officials in Tamil Nadu

Rahul Gandhi's helicopter checked by election officials in Tamil Nadu

The flying squad officials conducted the search after the he...

2 days after Manish Tiwari gets Congress ticket from Chandigarh, Pawan Bansal’s supporters quit party posts seeking Lucky’s removal

2 days after Manish Tewari gets Congress ticket from Chandigarh, Pawan Bansal’s close aides quit party posts

Lucky had favoured a fresh face before the party high comman...


Cities

View All

62-year-old farmer found murdered in Tarn Taran

62-year-old farmer found murdered in Tarn Taran

Congress candidate from Jalandhar Charanjit Channi accuses CM Bhagwant Mann of hatching conspiracies against state

Man wanted in three cases lands in police net

Now, Guru Granth Sahib saroops to come with QR codes, says SGPC

Main roads in city to be lit up with new LED lights by Amritsar MC

Lakha Sidhana SAD (A) face from Bathinda seat

Lakha Sidhana SAD (A) face from Bathinda seat

Tewari to take on BJP over national issues

Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari to take on BJP over national issues

Fire near Panchkula petrol station keeps admn on toes

School buses won’t ply today: Panchkula operators

Rain brings respite from heat in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Bansal’s aide Hafiz Anwar Ul Haq to enter fray

Punjab CM Bhagwant Maan meets Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail

‘Kejriwal being treated like hardcore criminal’, says Punjab CM Mann after meeting Delhi counterpart in Tihar

Excise ‘scam’: No immediate relief for Delhi CM Kejriwal, Supreme Court issues notice to ED, next hearing on April 29

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court extends CM Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody till April 23

Cab driver shot dead in road rage incident in Delhi

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court issues notice to CBI on BRS leader Kavitha’s bail plea in corruption case

Former Punjab CM and Congress candidate from Jalandhar Charanjit Channi accuses Bhagwant Mann of hatching conspiracies against state

Congress candidate from Jalandhar Charanjit Channi accuses CM Bhagwant Mann of hatching conspiracies against state

Real issues confronting Jalandhar city put on back burner

Pawan Tinu backstabbed party workers: Shiromani Akali Dal

Akali Dal’s Pawan Tinu joins AAP, tipped to be Jalandhar nominee

Pawan Tinu’s entry likely to pep up flailing AAP in Jalandhar

Sukhbir Badal posts picture of ‘patient and dead body on same bed’ in Ludhiana hospital; lambasts AAP govt over 'false achievements’ in health sector in Punjab

‘Patient and dead body on same bed all night’ in Ludhiana hospital: Sukhbir Badal posts picture, lambasts AAP govt over 'false achievements’ in health sector

Three-year-old girl dies in Ludhiana as fire breaks out in house

Panj Peer Road: Residents seek action to prevent sewer overflow in upcoming rainy season

Exercising right to vote real tribute to Ambedkar: Ludhiana DC

14 booked for selling plots ‘fraudulently’

Patiala constituency: SAD’s pick may emerge as dark horse in Congress bastion

Patiala constituency: SAD’s pick may emerge as dark horse in Congress bastion

Farmers protest as BJP’s Preneet Kaur attends event at Samana