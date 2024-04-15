2 days after Manish Tewari gets Congress ticket from Chandigarh, Pawan Bansal’s close aides quit party posts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 15

Two days after Manish Tiwari was declared Congress candidate from Chandigarh for the Lok Sabha elections, several Congress leaders, who are close to ex-MP Pawan Kumar Bansal, resigned from their posts seeking removal of party president Harmohinder Singh Lucky.

Those who resigned include Chandigarh INTUC president Naseeb Jakhar, Mahila wing president Deepa Dubey, party vice-president Hafiz Anwar Ul Haq and Congress leader Ravi Thakur.

They raised slogans outside Dubey's Sector 15 house against Lucky for allegedly destroying the party.

Tribune photo

They also alleged he was hand in glove with the BJP.

Lucky had favoured a fresh face before the party high command, which meant any candidate other than Bansal should be considered.

