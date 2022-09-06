Pistol seizure in Chandigarh: 2 days on, Punjab Police AIG's son yet to be held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 5

Even two days after the son of a Punjab Police AIG was booked for possessing a Glock pistol and 13 cartridges, the UT police are yet to put him under arrest. The police have sought information about the seized weapon from their Punjab counterparts.

Austria-made weapon A Glock pistol was seized from SUV of Punjab AIG’s son Parvar Nishan Singh at a Sector 17/18 light point checkpoint

Parvar claimed it belonged to his father, but the UT police said the claim needed to be verified

Parvar Nishan Singh (24), son of AIG Sarbjit Singh, was stopped at a checkpoint near the Sector 17/18 light point while driving an SUV on Saturday night. He was accompanied by a friend, a Sector 19 resident. A pistol and cartridges were seized on search of the vehicle, following which the police had registered a case under the Arms Act against Parvar.

Although Parvar, during investigation, claimed the weapon belonged to his father, the police said the claim needed to be verified.

“We have written to the Punjab Police to ascertain under whose name this weapon has been issued. We have booked the suspect and he will be arrested after investigating the facts.” The details of Austria-made Glock pistol (No. EWY656) have been sent to the Punjab Police.

