2 dead, 1 missing as car falls into rivulet in Mohali

Mohali, July 11
Two persons reportedly died while one was missing after a damaged car was found in the Patiala ki Rao rivulet near Jhampur today.
The deceased have been identified as Harpreet Singh (36) of Bhago Majra and Harmeet Singh (45) of Kharar. Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi (25), of Una is missing. Teams are searching the area.
The three had been missing since July 8 and a missing person report was lodged with the Gharuan police post. The family of one of the deceased told the police that the three friends had gone for sightseeing in Mullanpur and Siswan around 6 pm. The car was owned by Harjit Singh.
According to the police, the damaged car went missing near Maloya and was found in the rivulet near Jhampur this morning. The bodies were found further ahead alongside the rivulet. “The bodies will be handed over to the kin of the deceased after proceedings,” said Gharuan police post incharge Simran Singh.
The police said Harmeet’s only son lived abroad, while Harpreet was the only brother of three sisters.
