2 denied bail by Chandigarh court in 'stalking' case

Chandigarh, May 18
A local court has rejected the bail applications of Deepak Kumar, alias Aniket, and Varun, both residents of Rupnagar district in Punjab, who were arrested in a case registered on the allegations of stalking and teasing a girl outside MCM College, Sector 36, Chandigarh, on April 19, 2022. The court had earlier rejected the bail application of accused Deepanshu in the case.
“There is every likelihood that if granted bail, the applicants may attempt to hamper the process of investigation At this stage, it is too early to jump to any conclusion for the purpose of bail. Therefore, without further delving into the merits of the case and in view of the serious allegations against the applicants, the court is of the opinion that at this stage, the applicants are not entitled to the concession of bail,” says the court in the saparate orders.
Earlier, the counsel for the accused argued that both were innocent and had been falsely implicated in the case after a video clip had gone viral.
