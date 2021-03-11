2 detained as car hits several vehicles

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 4

The police today detained a youth and a girl after the car in which they were travelling hit several vehicles in the Phase 1 residential area this afternoon. The vehicle came to a halt after its tyres and rims were badly damaged.

The vehicle, with a Punjab registration number and tinted windowpanes, was later towed away. The police detained the duo and took them to the Phase-1 police station. Phase-1 SHO Sumit Mor said no complaint had been received so far. Residents said the car driver had hit several vehicles on his way from Chandigarh but the car broke down near Phase 1.

Meanwhile, Mohali DSP City-1 Sukhnaaz Singh challaned seven luxury cars with tinted windowpanes in the Phase 3B2 market. The police said action against errant drivers and anti-social elements would continue in the coming days.