2 drug peddlers in police net

Chandigarh: Two drug peddlers have been arrested with 650 gm of charas. A police team, led by SI Neeraj Kumar, was on patrolling duty in Sector 42 when it noticed two youths, who tried to flee on seeing it. The police nabbed the suspects, identified as Rohit Jambal (24) and Raman Thakur (21), both residents of Bilaspur district in HPr. The police said while 350 gm of charas was seized from Rohit, the remaining was seized from Raman. TNS

Deal of the year!

Savita Bhatti, along with members of the Nonsense Club, launches a symbolic "Nimbu Exchange Scheme" under which one can get gold, property exchanged for lemons and veggies, at the Plaza, Sector 17, in Chandigarh on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANOJ MAHAJAN